They tried their little hearts out but just couldn't quite cut it. Pups that attempted to become police department K9's that turned out to be too friendly to make it happen. Yes they flunked out for their constantly wagging tales and preference to cuddle.

So what happens to them now?

These doggos go up for adoption however not through the regular means we're used to through shelters or private breeders. These puppies that turned out to be too sweet to be a successful part of a law enforcement K9 unit have a different method.

According to the MSN website, these adoptions happen through the Transportation and Security Administration.

These puppies who become police training academy drop-outs after failing the rigorous police training now hope to find their forever homes through the TSA adoption program.

jonathan kozowyk jonathan kozowyk loading...

According to the TSA, it's crucial that these fuzzy, four-legged friends filled with exuberance and boundless affection are properly placed. This makes the rules quite strict as all rules should be anyway when adopting a dog.

READ ON: Four Reasons Dogs Love Lying in the Sun Even When It's 100 Degrees

Four-Step Process

You must have a fenced-in yard at the time of applying.

There should be no intention of moving within six months of adopting a dog.

Homes must abide by all local pet ordinances.

You must agree to provide the dog with appropriate medical care, exercise, training, and companionship.

All existing pets in the home must have current vaccinations and preventive care.

The age of children in the home will be taken into consideration when selecting a dog.

Oh, two more things.

According to the TSA, if you're approved you will have to travel to San Antonio, Texas to pick up your new family member. This is where all the pups live until adoption.

Click here for all the info you need. By the way, the adoption is free.

NJ's Most Colorful Home For Sale Deserves Your Full Attention Not only is New Jersey's most colorful home for sale darling and a Barbie-lover's DREAM, retro movie buffs will be equally as impressed. See inside the house now on the market in Hamilton, NJ for half a million bucks. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca