Sisqo’s Iconic ‘Thong Song’ Was Inspired by a True Story (Yes, Seriously!)

Everybody knows Sisqo's iconic "Thong Song," but did you know it was actually inspired by a true story?

"This is really what happened. I s--t you not!" Sisqo shared in a recent interview posted to TikTok.

He explained that he was in the studio working on a new song with a good melody but lyrics that weren't really working.

"So I had a date that night. We get back to the crib. So we making out and I'm rounding second base..." he shared.

"She decides she wants to get up and strip... It was the first time I had ever seen a thong and...it was glorious," he revealed.

He said that he went back to the studio to write and was talking about the apparently life-changing date he went on.

"The next day, my friends come over. I tell them, 'Gather round. This girl had on a thong.' And they was like, 'A what now?'" he explained.

The rapper said that the revelation sent all of his friends on a "pilgrimage" á la Lord of the Rings in an effort to find the thong.

"So when I get to the chorus, I didn't know what I should say. My friend comes in and he's like, 'Yo, I was with this girl last night and guess what she gave me?' I was like, 'What?'" he went on.

"And he was like... 'That thong, thong, thong, thong, thong.' Just like that," he said.

He explained that he decided in that moment to use the phrase as the chorus to the song he was working on and that at first, his friends thought he was joking.

"By the time I got to that part, everybody in the room said it with me. I was like, 'Look! It works! We got it. It's a hit. It's a smash. That's it,'" he laughed.