It May Seem Nonsensical but This Airline Rule Really Could Save Your Life

I'm of the camp that I think it's ridiculous, and really a waste of time to get all worked up and question airplane rules.

Whether they seem nonsensical and annoying or not, just let it go and sit back, relax, and enjoy your flight. None of the rules that flight attendants and captains enforce are worth getting all stressed and annoyed about in my opinion. I mean are they hurting anyone?

Anyway, one of them for example that so many make fun of for seemingly being nonsensical is having the window shades raised while the airplane is taxing, taking off, and landing.

Whether you choose to believe the 2 reasons for this or not, according to Conde Nast they're legitimate, and like all of them, it's a safety issue for those just-in-case moments.

The reason behind keeping those window shades up is so everyone, especially the flight attendants, can see outside during taxi, takeoff, and landing according to Conde Nast's travel section are the most

From a safety standpoint, open shades help improve situational awareness. For example, during an emergency evacuation, flight attendants or passengers need to be able to see outside to determine whether it’s safe to open and use an emergency exit. You don’t want to send someone out an over-wing exit if the engine on that side is still running or on fire.

Meanwhile, according to the US Sun, there's another reason.

If anything happens during take-off and landing which are the riskiest stages of every flight, it also helps if your eyes as well as the flight attendants' vision are adjusted for the current lighting so in order to react more quickly if necessary.

That’s also the reason why the lights in the cabin are dimmed for take-off and landing. , to be able to view both sides of the plane as one could be unsafe to exit from. The purpose is to allow your eyes to adjust to the outdoor light levels so that if there is an emergency and you have to rapidly evacuate you won't be blinded by the sudden burst of light.

Makes sense to me. And even if it didn't, it's not hurting any of us to have them up during take-off and landing.

