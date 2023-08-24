Popular Airline to Start Weighing Passengers Without Them Knowing

A popular airline has announced it will begin anonymously weighing passengers before they board.

According to CNN, Korean Air is going to weigh passengers and luggage without the travelers' knowledge.

Why Are Airlines Weighing Passengers?

The weight data collected at the airports will be shared with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

CNN says this is being done in an effort to better determine fuel needs and weight distribution on the plane. The article says Korean Air is actually "required" to periodically weigh its customers.

New Ride App Pick Up Lot At LAX Results In Long Delays In Passenger Pickups From Airport

The airline says passengers will be weighed when departing from Gimpo International Airport from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 and Incheon International Airport Sept. 8-19.

What Can Customers Do If They Don't Want To Be Weighed?

Customers have two options if they'd prefer not to be weighed.

The obvious one is avoiding the airline at those airports during the announced weeks of weight data collection.

The second option would be telling Korean Air.

CNN reports Korean Air has said they will let passengers opt out of hopping on the scale if they say something to one of its employees.

Other Airlines Are Weighing Passengers

Air New Zealand adopted a similar practice for its international routes earlier this year.

According to the Associated Press, Air New Zealand planned to collect weight data from at least 10,000 passengers throughout June.

The airline also made it optional for passengers.

Air New Zealand Reduces Capacity Across Network Due To COVID-19

"It's simple, it's voluntary, and by weighing in, you'll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently every time," Alastair James, load control improvement specialist for Air New Zealand told the Associated Press.

James shared the airline uses the data to determine "average weights" of travelers.

According to the Associated Press, the Civil Aviation Authority's current designated wight for people 13 and over is 190 lbs. including their luggage. That total was last changed from 170 lbs. in 2004.