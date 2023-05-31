WWE Star Alexa Bliss and Pop-Rocker Ryan Cabrera Are Expecting a Baby Together

WWE star Alexa Bliss is pregnant! She and husband Ryan Cabrera, the pop-rocker who gave us classic '00s hits such as "On the Way Down," are officially going to be parents.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!" Alexa announced in a tweet, alongside a photo of a sign announcing baby Cabrera, their ultrasound and a onesie that reads, "Best oops ever!"

Ryan also announced the news on his own Instagram, where he shared photos including him holding a balloon under his shirt and a wine glass with a note that reads, "Do not refill until December."

Several musicians, such as Lance Bass and Debbie Gibson, commented on the post to wish the growing family congratulations.

"This is the most exciting news ever. You two are gonna be the coolest parents. I love you guys. So happy 4 u," Avril Lavigne wrote.

According to E! News, the professional wrestler said the news was "a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all."

"We FaceTimed my mom immediately. And then shared the news with Ryan's family," Alexa said.

Ryan added they were "one million percent surprised" and "couldn't be more excited."

The couple hosted two parties in order to break the life-changing news to the rest of their close friends and family.

"Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A. and one in Orlando," Ryan revealed.

They even filmed a special announcement video.

"We shot a video with our friend Neil Fernandez, which is a spoof of the Friends episode where Rachel tells Ross she's expecting. Friends is one of our favorite shows, and, as you saw with our prom video, we like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways," Ryan shared.

Watch the video, below:

Alexa and Ryan's baby is due in December.

The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2022, at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, Calif. They got engaged at Disney World in November 2020.

For fans wondering if Alexa plans to retire from the WWE, don't worry.

Alexa addressed her WWE career when a fan on Twitter lamented that they will miss her wrestling.

"I'll be back!" she promised.