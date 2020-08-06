Alyssa Milano Felt Like She ‘Was Dying’ After Getting Diagnosed With COVID-19

Alyssa Milano revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The actress announced her diagnosis via Instagram on Wednesday (August 5). Milano said that she was sick for two weeks in April and recently received test results that confirmed she tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies.

"I had never been this kind of sick," she wrote. "Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks."

Milano's other symptoms included a low-grade fever, confusion, horrible headaches and "basically ... every COVID symptom."

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab," she explained.

Milano was tested twice back in March, alongside another coronavirus antibody test through a finger prick. All three tests came back negative. Milano wrote about the flawed testing system for the virus.

"I am POSITIVE for COVID antibodies," she confirmed. "I had COVID-19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life."

She concluded her post by asking people to wash their hands and wear a mask.

See her full post, below.