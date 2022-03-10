Why Alyssa Milano Refuses to Let Her Kids Watch ‘Charmed’

Actress Alyssa Milano puts the parental lock on what her children watch on TV, and her bewitching '90s series Charmed is on the banned list.

Milano opened up to fans on TikTok, saying that her two children have not seen any episodes of Charmed, something for which she has three good reasons.

"I kiss a lot of guys on Charmed. So many guys, that are not their dad. So many guys. So, no," says Milano in her video as the show's theme song, "How Soon" by The Smiths, plays in the background.

Millano shares two children with her husband, David Bugliari: a 7-year-old daughter named Elizabeth Dylan and a 10-year-old son named Milo Thomas.

Kissing may be a big concern for Milano, but she has other issues with letting her kids watch the show as well.

Milano goes on to reveal that she allowed her daughter Bella to watch the trailer for her new film, Brazen, and based on her child's criticism, Charmed is definitely a no-go.

"She said, 'Mommy, I can tell you were fakin' that kiss,' which I think she was calling me a bad actress," Milano jokes.

The third reason Milano says she is keeping her kids away from seeing her play the role of Phoebe Halliwell is that her daughter is obsessed with crop tops.

"All she wants to wear are belly tops," Milano shares. "That's without seeing Charmed... And I'm constantly like, 'No, you don't wanna wear a belly top.' So could you imagine after she's seen 'Charmed' when she's like, 'Mommy, you wore belly tops.'"

See Milano's video for yourself, below.