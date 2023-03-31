Celebrities React to Donald Trump Being Indicted

A New York grand jury has officially indicted Donald Trump on allegations of participating in a hush money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

According to CNN, Trump faces 30 counts related to business fraud and the investigation first began when Trump was still in the White House.

The news outlet says that Trump's former personal attorney - Michael Cohen - made a $130,000 payment to Daniels in October of 2016 to prevent her from going public about Trump's relationship with her.

Since the announcement of the charges, Trump has given his response to the outcome. Taking to Truth Social, he said this investigation was a "Witch-Hunt."

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," his statement began.

"The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-03-31 at 8.57.28 AM loading...

After the news reached the masses, many were quick to flock to social media to express what they think about the news of Trump being indicted.

"Although accountability is vitally important and no one is above the law—this is a really sad day for The United States Of America. #TrumpIndictment," said Alyssa Milano.

George Takei was another celebrity to comment on the situation.

"In a single word, how do you think history will look back on Donald Trump?" he said.

Check out more reactions from other famous faces below: