‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Boldly Stole Best Friend’s Audition Didn’t Even Make It to the Top 24

Two-time American Idol contestant Alyssa Raghu was eliminated on the latest episode and failed to crack the Top 24 after previously reaching the Top 8.

Raghu drew criticism from fans after she "stole" her best friend Julia Davo's audition after Davo was rejected from Hollywood.

The singer hijacked her bestie's audition and secured a spot on the show after performing for the judges while Davo was forced to awkwardly watch from the sidelines.

After making it to Hollywood once again, Raghu was met with stiff competition and was put into a sing-off with fellow contestant Kaibrienne.

"I do have to be selfish in this moment. If one of us goes through, I want it to be me," Raghu said of the sing-off.

The two singers faced off by taking on the challenging Lady Gaga song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

However, in the end, Kaibrienne impressed the judges so much that their decision was swift.

"We think you have been an amazing part of Idol and we think you're gonna be able to go spread your wings without Idol. This is the end of the road for you, Raghu," judge Luke Bryan declared.

"This American Idol journey was a wonderful, wonderful road. For sure, a difficult decision for me to come to terms with, but I totally had the time of my life. This was wonderful for me," Raghu said.

On Instagram, she explained further, writing, "What a wild ride! As an alumni with a plot twist, it’s been an incredible journey. Thank you so much to @americanidol for having me and showing my progression as an artist."

When Kaibrienne was revealed as the winner of the sing-off, Raghu told her, "I'm very, very proud of you."

Watch the American Idol sing-off between Raghu and Kaibrienne, below: