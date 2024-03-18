‘American Idol’ Contestant Shockingly Steals Audition From Best Friend

In a shocking turn of events during the latest episode of American Idol auditions, a potential contestant's audition was stolen by her own best friend and roommate, who also happens to be a former Idol Top 8 contestant.

Julia Davo, a 20-year-old singer, performed David Bowie's "Life on Mars?" for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and proclaimed she aims to be "America's next female rock star."

However, her audition was hijacked by her "best friend" Alyssa Raghu, who made it to Idol's Top 8 in 2019 and auditioned for the show in 2018.

Before Raghu's appearance, Davo called her "so supportive."

After Davo was rejected from receiving a ticket to Hollywood, despite Richie comparing her to an early Lady Gaga, Raghu stole the show.

She came into the audition room and gave the judges hugs.

"It's wonderful to see everyone," she said.

"I know you said my voice was going to grow until it was 21, and you said that when I was 15. But just for giggles, I'd love to sing you something," Raghu announced.

"Yeah, come on, give it to us. Why not? One last chance on the oval," Perry agreed.

Raghu then launched into a rendition of "My All" by Mariah Carey as Davo awkwardly stepped to the side and looked on.

"You have grown!" Perry complimented her.

"I'd have never competed on this show as an adult, so I don't know if that's out of the question," Raghu said, implying that she was auditioning to return to the show.

"Wait, what are you telling me? Are you telling me you want to audition for this season, like six years later?" Perry questioned.

"I know it's in your hands, but it's like why not?" Raghu said before adding, "I'm 21 I love breaking the rules" with a carefree spin.

Perry noted, "I think this is a really weird plot twist," before telling Raghu that she thinks she could compete but couldn't win the show.

"If you were to go to Idol one more time, I'd want to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you could win," Perry explained.

However, Richie and Bryan voted yes, prompting Davo to beg for another chance to accompany her bestie to Hollywood.

"I gotta go," Perry said, walking away from the judges' table.

On Instagram, after receiving backlash from fans for stealing her friend's audition, Raghu wrote, "Definitely a bittersweet moment. What they didn’t show was me constantly begging Julia to come on the show with me, but unfortunately the judges said no. being able to grow up on this show is something so special to my heart, I want to thank the @americanidol family for teaching me so much throughout the years and showcasing me at my realest moments. huge thank you to @juliadavo for true friendship and incredible memories."

