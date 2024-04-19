‘American Idol’ Star Mandisa Dead at 47

Former American Idol star Mandisa has died at age 47.

The Christian singer and Grammy-Award winner was found dead in her home on Thursday, April 18.

"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time," a representative for the singer told People.

Mandisa made a name for herself on Season 5 of the hit singing competition show in 2006 amongst other contestants like Kellie Pickler, Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry and more.

READ MORE: YouTube Star Abhradeep Saha, a.k.a. Angry Rantman, Dead at 27

She gave stunning performances of songs like Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and made to the Top 9 before being eliminated.

Prior to Idol, Mandisa studied music in college.

After the reality singing show, Mandisa went on to release her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007.

The album was a smash success and debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums charts, cementing her as the first new female artist to nab the honor in the charts' 27-year history.

Mandisa released a total of six albums throughout her career, with her most recent being 2017's Out of the Dark.

She was nominated for five Grammys for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album and Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance and won the trophy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for her album Overcomer in 2014.

Friends paid tribute to the soulful singer online.

"I am so incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of my friend Mandisa. I will always cherish the memories of times we spent together hosting award shows, going on tour, and most of all helping her tell her story in the songwriting room," singer Matthew West wrote in a tweet.

Fellow Idol contestant Danny Gokey also paid tribute to Mandisa on Twitter/X.

"Devastated to hear about the sudden loss of Mandisa. Her joy was infectious & I loved her heart to encourage people on & off stage! When I made my debut in Christian music she was my greatest supporter. Mandisa you left too soon—our community will never be the same without you," Gokey said.

Television host Loni Love tweeted, "I’m devastated to hear of Mandisa’s passing.. She truly was the sweetest woman and that voice was just power. My condolences to her family."