Katy Perry Covers Chest With Cushion After Her Top Breaks Live on ‘American Idol’

During a recent episode of American Idol, judge Katy Perry experienced an awkward wardrobe malfunction during the live broadcast of the Top 14 contestants' performances.

In a video posted to Twitter/X by Perry, she exclaimed, "I need my top to stay on!" as wardrobe assistants worked on her chrome top.

"If it's not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted," Perry quipped after sending a horrified look into the camera.

Perry's fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan assisted with fixing the top, grabbing a pair of scissors and announcing, "I got it! I'm going in!"

Perry joked with a contestant that their performance broke her top because it was so good.

"That song broke my top off! I guess it is a woman's world," Perry said after Roman Collins performed James Brown’s "It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World."

"Ratings! Here we come ratings!" Bryan and Lionel Richie joked about the wardrobe blunder causing the show's ratings to soar.

"It's a family show," the singer joked as she hid below the judge's table before using a cushion to cover her chest.

After the show, Perry reacted to the incident.

"I mean, I wouldn’t call it a malfunction – I’d just call it an interesting moment on live television," she told Access Hollywood.

"It seems like every season I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or– I’m just super expressive physically. I love this outfit so much, and I knew I was rolling the dice, but I was like, 'Who cares?'" she said.

Bryan and Richie also reacted to Perry's wardrobe malfunction.

"Tonight, her top flies off, almost flies off. At this point in the game, I’m like, ‘What do you need? What do you need? You need a pair of pliers? You need a towel? A bathrobe? What do you need?" Bryan told Entertainment Tonight.

"Luke knocked the top off, I’ll tell you all the truth. And then Luke spent the rest of the time going, 'I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.' But he was definitely apologetic, and then he tried to put it back together and that looked worse than the whole thing," Richie revealed.