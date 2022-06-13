Amber Heard Doesn’t ‘Blame’ Jury for Not Believing Her, Says Johnny Depp Is a ‘Beloved Character’

Amber Heard is speaking out about the jury's verdict in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp in a forthcoming interview.

Both Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation at the conclusion of a weeks-long legal battle that played out in a Virginia courtroom and across social media. Heard owes her ex a total of $10.4 million in damages after she published a 2018 op-ed about her experiences with domestic violence. Depp owes her $2 million.

The Aquaman actress opened up about the court's decision in an interview with Savannah Guthrie that will air this week on NBC. According to Variety, she made it very clear that she didn't "blame" the jury for the ruling.

"I don't blame them," she said. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Despite reports that Depp's popularity took a hit during the trial, Heard was presented as the butt of multiple jokes across social media. She also commented on the way that she was presented online.

"Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of this hate and vitriol; even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation," she said. "You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair."

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

Heard previously commented on the court's ruling in a statement shared on Instagram.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she wrote.

The actress referred to the decision as "a setback" for women. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I'm sad I lost this case," she concluded the statement. "But I'm sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."

Read her full message below:

Heard's legal team is reportedly planning to appeal the court's ruling. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Depp might pass on the damages he is owed if his ex-wife lets the ruling rest.