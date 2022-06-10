Johnny Depp’s Popularity Actually Decreased During Defamation Trial According to Survey

A new poll suggests Johnny Depp actually lost popularity among the public during his and Amber Heard's defamation trial, despite the appearance of overwhelming support on social media.

According to a Morning Consult poll release June 8, Depp's popularity saw a decrease following the highly publicized trial, despite the appearance on platforms such as TikTok and Twitter that the general public largely supported the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The survey found that following the conclusion of the six-week trial, the amount of U.S. adults who view Depp as somewhat or very favorably has decreased from 68 to 56 percent.

Where Depp saw his popularity fall most was in the baby Boomer age group. In April, Depp’s favorability rating among baby boomers was 59 percent. When the trial ended in June, that number had decreased to 37 percent, making baby boomers' opinion of Depp worse than any other age group.

Moreover, Depp's favorability among men also dropped. Prior to the trial, he was at 67 percent. He has since dropped 15 percent, landing at 52 percent.

The area that saw the smallest decrease in approval was that of Gen Z. According to the poll, 70 percent of Gen Z adults held a favorable view after the trial. That number was only down 2 percent since April.

Additionally, the Millennial age group also saw a small decrease. His favorability rating among them dropped six points, to 72 percent.

As a result, younger age groups seem to find Depp much more likable than older age groups after the trial.

The survey revelation comes after Depp was awarded $10.35 million in compensatory damages and Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages at the end of the trial.