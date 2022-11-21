Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How She Feels About All Those Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Headlines

Lily-Rose Depp has been notably silent about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial––until now.

In a recent Elle interview, Lily-Rose told the publication that, "When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever," she added. "And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Lily-Rose is the daughter of Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis, who split in 2012 after 14 years together.

During Depp's trial against ex Heard, Lily-Rose was noticeably silent throughout. The only public comment she made came in 2016 when Heard first alleged abuse against Depp.

At the time, 15-year-old Lily-Rose called her dad on Instagram, "the sweetest, most loving person I know."

In the Elle interview, Lily-Rose also addressed her childhood, saying, "I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know. My parents protected my brother, [Jack], and me from it as much as possible. I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect."

The comments come after Lily-Rose faced recent backlash for her stance on the term "nepo babies."

"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part," she told Elle.

She continued, "The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that."

Fellow model Vittoria Ceretti clapped back at the statement, saying on Instagram Stories, "I just want to share a thought here because I can. I bumped into an interview of a so-called ‘nepo baby’ or whatever y’all call it."

"You have no f---ing idea how much it takes to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it [for] free day one," she continued.

She concluded, "I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view. I know it’s not your fault, but please, appreciate and know the place you came from."