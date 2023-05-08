Amber Heard Reportedly Quits Hollywood to Focus on Raising Daughter: ‘Quietly Relocated to Spain’

Amber Heard has reportedly left Hollywood behind for a fresh start in Spain.

According to The Daily Mail, the Aquaman star has relocated to Madrid, Spain, with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh.

A source told the tabloid that Heard, who is apparently bilingual, is "happy" with her new life in Spain.

Heard is reportedly focusing on raising her daughter "away from all the noise" as she takes a break from acting and distances herself from the drama of her and ex Johnny Depp's legal battle.

"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project," the source claimed.

Heard sold her home in the U.S. in 2022. She was later spotted on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Heard and Depp famously sued each other for defamation in 2022. After a weeks-long, high-profile trial in Virginia, the jury decided both Heard and Depp were guilty of defaming each other.

Depp was awards $10 million with an additional $5 million in punitive damages. The final amount was capped at $10.4 million.

Heard was awarded $2 million.

Both Depp and Heard appealed their respective verdicts after the trial, but they settled by the end of the year.

Despite previous speculation otherwise, Heard will appear as Queen Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year.