Johnny Depp Appeals Amber Heard’s $2 Million Defamation Win

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal saga continues.

Depp's legal team has just filed an appeal to overturn Heard's $2 million defamation win.

Depp's team made the filing in the Virginia Court of Appeals Nov. 2, according to documents published by the Law & Crime Network. In the documents, Depp's team argues the actor should not be held liable for comments made by his former attorney, Adam Waldman, who earlier this year a jury found was acting as an agent for Depp.

In April 2020, Waldman claimed that Heard's alleged abuse by Depp was a "hoax." The statement was published in The Daily Mail.

In the newly filed documents, yhe Pirates of the Caribbean actor's legal team claims that "Mr. Waldman is an independent contractor, whose allegedly tortious conduct is not automatically attributable to Mr. Depp" and "no evidence of Mr. Waldman's actual malice was presented at trial."

Depp's lead attorney Benjamin Chew also referred to Heard's legal win as "erroneous."

Representatives for Heard have not made a statement as of publishing.

Depp and Heard went to court in April and May 2022. On June 1, a seven-person jury found both parties guilty of defaming each other.

Depp was awarded $10 million, while Heard was awarded $2 million.

Both actors have said they would appeal the other's win.