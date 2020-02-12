Amber Rose Just Got a Huge Forehead Tattoo (PHOTO)

Amber Rose just got a new tattoo on her forehead of her children's names.

The 36-year-old debuted the new ink on her Instagram account on Tuesday (February 11) night. "When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie," she captioned the new photo, referring to her sons Sebastian (Bash) Taylor and Slash Electric.

After receiving backlash from fans and the internet, Rose took to her Instagram stories to defend her choice to get the new ink.

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat [sic] are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol," she wrote. "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f--k you want in life - muva [sic]."

Rose's boyfriend and father of Slash, Alexander Edwards, recently got both of Rose's children's birthdates and a lightning bolt tattooed on his forehead.

See Rose's new tattoo, below.