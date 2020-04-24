Amber Rose Goes Full Barbie With New Long Hair During Quarantine

Amber Rose's new Barbie-inspired long blonde hair is the latest celebrity quarantine transformation.

It looks like Halsey isn't the only star experimenting with new looks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. The 36-year-old model and entrepreneur, who's known for always rocking a buzz cut, looked unrecognizable when she took to Instagram Thursday (April 23) to show off a new honey-colored wig.

"Hood Bitch look like she from Malibu," she captioned the post which featured a series of photos and a video of Rose in a white crop top and matching skirt.

In the post, Rose's giant forehead tattoo, which she got earlier this year in honor of her two young sons, Sebastian and Slash, is also clearly visible.

The proud mom previously opened up about the controversial ink, admitting Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in January is one of the reasons why she got it.

"It made me reflect on my life," she explained. "I have been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like... you know what, life is short, just do it. Just live your best life with no regrets."

At the time, Rose also called out haters and defended her choice, writing, "For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol. Or they would just tell me I'm ugly."