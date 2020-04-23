Halsey Poses in Pink Haired Anime Look During Quarantine: See the Cute Photo!

Halsey debuted a Sailor Moon-inspired pink-haired anime look during the coronavirus quarantine.

It appears as though while all of us have been living in sweatpants and pajamas for the last few months, the "You Should Be Sad" singer has been testing out new looks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday (April 21), Halsey posted a photo to Twitter looking almost exactly like the Sailor Moon character Chibiusa. In the picture, she's seen rocking a bright pink wig, a white cropped top with a big pink bow on it, a pink pleated skirt and a pair of pink knee-high combat boots.

"Alex, I’ll take: 'Things I’m Doing' for 500," she captioned the post, referencing the game show Jeopardy!.

See Halsey's new pink-haired look for yourself, below:

It's unclear if Halsey's new hair is permanent or not (since she does often experiment with her hairstyles and color), but she did say she misses having colored hair after a fan asked if "the pink hair is making a return."

The pop star isn't the only celebrity to experiment with their hair during the coronavirus quarantine. Armie Hammer transformed into the Tiger King, Ariana Grande ditched her signature high ponytail, Hilary Duff dyed her hair blue, JoJo Siwa showed off her natural hair and Miley Cyrus gave boyfriend Cody Simpson a buzz cut.