Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’ Lyrics — Watch the Country Inspired Music Video

Halsey's lyrics to her latest single "You Should Be Sad" bring all of the feels.

The new song shows the singer's country side. The track features an acoustic guitar and a country twang in her vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a troubled man who broke up with the 25-year-old and broke her heart in the process. But Halsey managed to find a silver lining, realizing that he was not the man that she thought he was and that it would not have worked out in the end.

The music video features a glittery-eyed Halsey wearing a bikini with matching cowboy boots and hat with a fierce attitude. The video began with the "Graveyard" singer going into a barn nightclub and performing a country line dance. She also referenced Shania Twain by wearing her iconic leopard leotard while standing on bales of hay from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video.

Halsey's third studio album Manic will debut on January 17. The songstress promised fans that no two songs on the album are alike. Her previous releases of the highly anticipated record include "Graveyard," "SUGA's Interlude," "Without Me" and "Clementine."

[Verse 1]

I wanna start this out and say

I gotta get it off my chest

Got no anger, got no malice

Just a little bit of regret

Know nobody else will tell you

There's some things I gotta say

Gonna jot it down and then get it out

And then I'll be on my way

[Pre-Chorus]

No you're not half the man you think that you are

And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars

I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you

'Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you

[Chorus]

Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad

I tried to help you, it just made you mad

And I had no warning about who you are

I'm just glad I made it out without breaking down

And then ran so f--king far

That you would never ever touch me again

Won't see your alligator tears

Cause, no, I've had enough of them

[Verse 2]

Let me start this off by saying

I really meant well from the start

Take a broken man right in my hands

And then put back all his parts

[Pre-Chorus]

But you're not half the man you think that you are

And you can't fill the inside of you with money, girls, and cars

I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you

Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you

[Chorus]

Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad

I tried to help you

It just made you mad

And I had no warning

About who you are

I'm just glad I made it out without breaking down

Oh, I feel so sorry

I feel so sad

I tried to help you

It just made you mad

And I had no warning

About who you are

About who you are

Hey, hey, hey, hey

[Outro]

I feel so sad

You should be sad

You should be

You should be sad

You should be

You should be

You should be