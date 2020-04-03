Miley Cyrus Shaves Boyfriend Cody Simpson’s Head During Quarantine: See His Shaved Head!

Miley Cyrus shaved Cody Simpson's head while the two quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday (April 2), the 23-year-old Australian singer took to Instagram to share a time-lapse video of his girlfriend shaving off all of his hair as he officially part ways with his long blond locks.

"Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!" Simpson captioned the clip.

The "Golden Thing" hitmaker first debuted his buzzed look on Cyrus' new Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, where he discussed his new poetry book, Prince Neptune.

"I was mad about my own haircut so I had to give Cody a little makeover as well," she shared during the episode.

"She did it, by the way," Simpson added. "She buzzed it, so it’s all her fault."

"It’s always my fault," Cyrus responded. "I love it. You look so cute."

During his appearance, Simpson also read the singer a poem he had written about her.

"In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars," he recited "I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other—"

"BABE!" Cyrus interrupted him.

"—sleep in winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and doesn't burn up," Simpson continued.

"BAAAABE," Cyrus said again as he finished. "I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?"

"You're the most beautiful, babe," he said.