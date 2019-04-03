Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Amber Rose is going to be a mother of two!

On Wednesday (April 3), the model announced she was expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards. Though this will be the couple's first kid together, it will be Rose's second — she shares her 6-year-old son Sebastian with her ex Wiz Khalifa.

Both she and her Def Jams Records beau took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!" Rose wrote alongside a photo of her getting an ultrasound done. "P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!"

Edwards shared the same photo with a caption of his own. "Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine," he gushed. "Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r 'where the bitches @?' (no hyper-masculinity)"

Check out the happy couple's posts below.