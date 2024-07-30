Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt has been reportedly hospitalized following an accident on Monday, July 29.

According to TMZ, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son was riding his e-bike in Los Angeles when the accident occurred.

The 20-year-old was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Insiders told the tabloid that Pax was riding his bike in a heavy traffic area when he collided with a stationary vehicle at a red light.

He suffered a head injury and some hip pain, according to the outlet.

Pax was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

Jolie also shares Maddox Chivan, 22, Zahara Marley, 19, Shiloh Nouvel, 18, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, with ex-husband Pitt, 60.

As PopCrush previously reported, the Salt star wants Pitt to "end the fighting" over their winery.

The 49-year-old actress and Fight Club star have been locked in a battle over the ownership of their $500 million winery, Château Miraval, after she sold her stake following the end of their marriage in 2016 but now her lawyer has revealed that she is keen for him to drop the lawsuit against her.

Paul Murphy, who is acting as lawyer for the Maleficent star, explained in a statement given to People on Wednesday (July 17) that Pitt "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse."

As part of his lawsuit, Pitt is suing Jolie for selling her stake, seeking monetary damages, and legal fees, and for the sale to be voided but Murphy insisted that Jolie just wants to "heal" their family as she proposes to end it all.