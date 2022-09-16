Anne Heche’s Ex Is Trying to Pull Control of Her Estate From Her Son

Anne Heche's ex is now trying to pull control of her estate away from her son.

In new legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Heche's ex - James Tupper - is objecting to a request filed by her son Homer Heche Laffoon in order to gain control of her estate.

James is now claiming that Heche sent him an email on Jan. 25, 2011, with the subject line reading "WILL."

"In case I die tomorrow and anyone asks. My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25," it reads.

It is worth noting that the couple dated for more than a decade before splitting in 2018 and they were not romantically linked at the time of Heche's death.

James claims that he has grounds to protest Homer's filing because he is the parent of of minor estate heir, Atlas - Homer's younger brother.

He goes on to claim that Homer - who is 20-years-old- is not a fit to be over Heche's estate due to his young age and his current unemployment status.

That is not the only claim that James has made in the new documents. He goes on to allege that Homer changed the locks to the apartment that Anne shared with Atlas and refused to allow him to collect his belongings there.

Previously, Homer filed documents on Aug. 31 asking to be made the head of Anne's estate.

They listed Anne's annual gross income, personal property and value of property as unknown, and note that she did not have a will. Additionally, Homer also filed to be the guardian over Atlas.

A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 11.