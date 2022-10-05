Appleton Bath and Body Works Candle Rant Goes Viral Again

"So, if you don't like swearing or angry people from Wisconsin, then turn your mother-effing camera off now... I just got back from Bath & Body Works..." is a phrase many millennials will recognize immediately.

Now, so will Gen Z after this infamous Appleton, Wis. candle rant by Az4Angela on YouTube went viral again 10 years later on TikTok.

The epic, gum-chewing rant was imitated by @the.localhedgewitch on TikTok, who blindly acted out the whole thing so accurately, props included, that her videos now have millions of views.

"I knew that one day this would somehow come in handy," she captioned the first part of the iconic candle rant.

Az4Angela's passion for the Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread candles even allegedly inspired the "candle girl" character on Scream Queens.

The rant tells the tale of Az4Angela's fraught search for holiday candles that led her to Appleton, Wis., where she encountered Jen the manager.

She goes on to recount how she demanded free merchandise after the Appleton store failed to produce her beloved winter candles, before detailing how she instead was stuck with Peach Bellini.

"Give me my candles now, meaning, my Peach Bellinis," she says in the YouTube video before pausing to take a long inhale of the candle. "And I was on my merry f---ing way."

She wound down the saga by adding, "And that b---- Jen, you know what I'm gonna do, Jen? I'm calling your district manager. I'm telling them what happened and what you did and how you f---ed up."

"I'm telling them, Jen," she declared. "Oh, Jen, your a-- is gonna get reamed."

"It was just a really, really bad situation," she concluded.

According to Post Crescent, Az4Angela loves the new surge of popularity the video has received, saying, "I love that I get to connect with so many amazing people on the internet."

The TikTok has gotten the attention of even actors, such as Patton Oswalt, who said that @the.localhedgewitch's perfect imitation should be studied.

"NEVER FORGET about Jen from Appleton," one person replied, referencing the Bath & Body Works manager in the rant.

Others joked about the rant by warning people not to shop for candles in Appleton.

"i now wish i didn’t know what happened at the bath and body works in appleton, wisconsin," the Twitter user above replied.

Popular influencer Chris Klemens commented on the TikTok, "THIS VIDEO IS SO ICONIC PAHAHAHA."

"I worked at the Appleton Wisconsin store when this happened. Iconic," another person said on TikTok.

"THE OG KAREN," someone else wrote in the comments.

And of course, Az4Angela herself responded to the viral videos, reposting the first one and saying, "The BEST I have ever seen! Jen is still dead to me."

