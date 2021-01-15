If you thought the original version of "34+35" was sexually charged, wait until you hear the remix.

On Friday (January 15), Ariana Grande dropped the new, remixed version of her Positions hit “34+35,” featuring rap powerhouses Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

In the remix, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion add in their own salacious flair to the already risqué track with lengthy verses referencing Tekashi 6ix9ine, DIY YouTube videos and Starbucks.

This marks Grande’s first time collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion and her second time working with Doja Cat, who appears on Positions track “Motive.”

Stream “34+35 (Remix),” below.

Earlier this week, the “Thank U, Next” singer teased fans with a graphic that alluded to two mysterious collaborators hopping on a remix of her current single. Megan sparked speculation that she was one of the silhouettes in the graphic teaser by commenting on Grande’s Instagram post.

Learn the full lyrics to “34+35 (Remix),” below.

Hmm you might think I'm crazy

The way I've been cravin'

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So, what you doing tonight?

Better say, "doin' you right" (yeah)

Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (you up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

S--t, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

Can you stay up all night?

F--k me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

F--k me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Doja Cat)

Can we stay up all night f--- a jet lag

You bring your fine a-- and overnight bag

Add up the numbers or get behind that

Play and rewind that

Listen you’ll find that

I want that six nine without Tekashi

And I want your body

And I make it obvious

Wake up the neighbors

We got an audience

They hear the clapping

But we not applauding ’em

Six o’clock and I’m crushing

Then it get to seven o’clock now he want it

When it hit eight o'clock we said f--- it

Forget your girl, pretend that I’m her

Come make the cat purr

Come make my back hurt aye

Making that squirt

And rain and shower and spray

Now that’s perfect baby

We don’t sleep enough but Imma keep you up

If you could keep it up

Can you stay up all night?

F--k me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

F--k me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Megan Thee Stallion)

Rock you like a baby

But you know I’m bout to keep you up

Welcome to my channel and

Today I’m bout to teach you sum

I can make you pop legs up like a can can

Wake the neighbors up

Make it sound like the band playing

B--ch, let me get cute

He’s about to come through

I’ve been in the shower for about a whole hour

He finna act a dog in it

So he get the bald kitty

Netflix or Hulu baby you choose

I’m up like Starbucks

3 pumps ooh

This p---y good for ya health call it super food

When I’m by myself DIY like its YouTube

Bad bad b--ch

All the boys wanna spank me left him on read

Girlfriend need to thank me

Make his toes point Ballerina no tutu

Baby I'm the best

I don’t know what the rest do

Dive in the water like a private island

34 35 we can 69 it

And I been a bad girl

But this p---y on the good list

I hope that you ain't tired

We ain't stoppin’ ‘til I finish

Can you stay up all night?

F--k me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

F--k me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

It means I wanna 69 with you aww shit

Math class

They know what’s good