Ariana Grande Drops ’34+35′ Remix Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat: LISTEN
If you thought the original version of "34+35" was sexually charged, wait until you hear the remix.
On Friday (January 15), Ariana Grande dropped the new, remixed version of her Positions hit “34+35,” featuring rap powerhouses Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
In the remix, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion add in their own salacious flair to the already risqué track with lengthy verses referencing Tekashi 6ix9ine, DIY YouTube videos and Starbucks.
This marks Grande’s first time collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion and her second time working with Doja Cat, who appears on Positions track “Motive.”
Stream “34+35 (Remix),” below.
Earlier this week, the “Thank U, Next” singer teased fans with a graphic that alluded to two mysterious collaborators hopping on a remix of her current single. Megan sparked speculation that she was one of the silhouettes in the graphic teaser by commenting on Grande’s Instagram post.
Learn the full lyrics to “34+35 (Remix),” below.
Hmm you might think I'm crazy
The way I've been cravin'
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So, what you doing tonight?
Better say, "doin' you right" (yeah)
Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)
I don't wanna keep you up (you up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
S--t, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)
And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)
Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
Can you stay up all night?
F--k me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
F--k me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Doja Cat)
Can we stay up all night f--- a jet lag
You bring your fine a-- and overnight bag
Add up the numbers or get behind that
Play and rewind that
Listen you’ll find that
I want that six nine without Tekashi
And I want your body
And I make it obvious
Wake up the neighbors
We got an audience
They hear the clapping
But we not applauding ’em
Six o’clock and I’m crushing
Then it get to seven o’clock now he want it
When it hit eight o'clock we said f--- it
Forget your girl, pretend that I’m her
Come make the cat purr
Come make my back hurt aye
Making that squirt
And rain and shower and spray
Now that’s perfect baby
We don’t sleep enough but Imma keep you up
If you could keep it up
Can you stay up all night?
F--k me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
F--k me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Megan Thee Stallion)
Rock you like a baby
But you know I’m bout to keep you up
Welcome to my channel and
Today I’m bout to teach you sum
I can make you pop legs up like a can can
Wake the neighbors up
Make it sound like the band playing
B--ch, let me get cute
He’s about to come through
I’ve been in the shower for about a whole hour
He finna act a dog in it
So he get the bald kitty
Netflix or Hulu baby you choose
I’m up like Starbucks
3 pumps ooh
This p---y good for ya health call it super food
When I’m by myself DIY like its YouTube
Bad bad b--ch
All the boys wanna spank me left him on read
Girlfriend need to thank me
Make his toes point Ballerina no tutu
Baby I'm the best
I don’t know what the rest do
Dive in the water like a private island
34 35 we can 69 it
And I been a bad girl
But this p---y on the good list
I hope that you ain't tired
We ain't stoppin’ ‘til I finish
Can you stay up all night?
F--k me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)
F--k me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
It means I wanna 69 with you aww shit
Math class
They know what’s good