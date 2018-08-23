Watch Ariana Grande Shade Travis Scott Over His Drama With Nicki Minaj

No doubt about it: Ariana Grande is a true girlfriend.

The Sweetener singer seemingly stuck up for her longtime friend and collaborator, Nicki Minaj, while performing at a listening session in Chicago on Wednesday (August 22).

After her manager, Scooter Braun, came onstage to proudly claim that Grande’s new studio album would “100 percent” take the No. 1 spot for the week, the pop star apparently took a little dig at Travis Scott, who Minaj is currently feuding with.

“We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull,” Grande quipped, referring to the Astroworld rapper’s current chart standing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

The video of the moment, captured by an attendee and shared on Twitter, also appears to show Grande's mom, Joan, shaking her head and telling her daughter to "stop." Watch below:

Earlier this week, Minaj, who released her new album, Queen, on August 10, shaded Scott on social media, accusing him on manipulating chart data by using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s platform to promote his music. She also claimed that the rapper used merchandise and ticket purchases—which came with digital downloads of Astroworld—to count towards overall album sales.

“I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi. lol. I’m actually laughing," she tweeted. "#Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus and thank you to my fans.”

Minaj and Scott’s beef spilled over into the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (August 20), where the two performers were originally supposed to be seated near each other before MTV mercifully rearranged the seating. Even before the show began, Jenner turned around on the red carpet and walked in the opposite direction when she saw Minaj.