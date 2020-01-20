Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Her First Child With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham welcomed her first child with husband Justin Ervin over the weekend.

The supermodel announced the exciting news Monday (January 20) via her Instagram Stories, writing, "At 6:00om on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

Graham ended the message with the date, "1.18.2020," and included a blue heart, which likely means she gave birth to a baby boy. (She shared the sex of the baby during an interview on Ellen in November 2019.)

No other details have been revealed, including the baby's name, but it's only a matter of time before the new mom shares the first photo of her new little bundle of joy.

You can check out Graham's baby announcement, below:

Ashley Graham, Instagram Stories

She first announced her pregnancy back in August on the couple's nine-year wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet video of her and Ervin showing off her growing belly.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better," she captioned the post.

Congrats to the happy couple!