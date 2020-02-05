Ashley Graham Shares First Photo, Name of Newborn Son

Ashley Graham introduced the world to her newborn son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The supermodel and her husband Justin Ervin appeared on Graham's Pretty Big Deal Podcast on Tuesday (Feb. 5) with their son. The couple named their son after "Isaac" from the Bible. "Giovanni" was from a friend's suggestion (which is also a nod to their grandfathers) and "Menelik" was inspired by the Emperor of Ethiopia.

Graham gave birth to her healthy baby boy on Jan. 18 at 6 PM. “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do," she shared. "Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

After the interview, the 32-year-old posted an Instagram photo of her family. "I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we’re family forever.' I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is," she wrote.

Watch the interview and see baby Isaac's sweet photo, below.