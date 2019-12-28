Ashley Graham Goes Completely Nude for Maternity Photoshoot

Model Ashley Graham bared all for a maternity photoshoot that she shared with fans.

The 32-year-old shared a black and white photo on Instagram of her doing a yoga pose completely nude with a black line covering her nipple."Open to surrender || caught by angel mama @cassblackbird," she captioned the photo. Fans flooded the comment section with positive remarks and even shared their inspirational body positivity stories.

Last week, Graham posed partially nude for her husband Justin Ervin in another maternity photoshoot. "Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life," she shared along with behind the scenes photos.

Graham and Ervin announced that they were expecting their first child in August 2019 on their anniversary. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram along with a video revealing her baby bump. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!"

See the iconic photo, below.