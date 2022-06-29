Avril Lavigne Addresses ‘Fake Avril’ Conspiracy Theory in Hilarious TikTok: WATCH

Avril or Melissa?

In a hilarious new TikTok, Avril Lavigne poked fun at the conspiracy theory that rules her social media comments to this day.

The video is part of a trend where the person compares two scenarios using one of TikTok's viral sounds.

Avril is seen standing in what appears to be a tour bus under the caption "Every comment on my Instagram..."

The first response is "Why'd you have to go and make things more complicated?"

But the second, which is supposed to be the more common scenario, reads, "Are you the real Avril?"

The origin of the conspiracy began with a 2011 Brazilian blog post titled "Avril Esta Morta," according to Nylon.

In the post, it's alleged that the real Avril actually died in 2003 after a deep depression following a death in her family. Then, rather than lose the success of her career, a doppelgänger named Melissa was hired to replace her.

According to the blog, the proof is in the absence of certain moles, slight changes in Avril's appearance and fashion, and a photoshoot where Avril had the name "Melissa" written on her hand.

The conspiracy theory has gotten so well-known it even has its own Wikipedia page.

Lavigne has acknowledged the theory in the past, like in a 2018 Australian radio interview where she said, "Yeah, some people think that I'm not the real me, which is so weird. Like, why would they even think that?"

To this day, the Melissa jokes continue.

In the comments of Lavigne's TikTok, fans questioned if even this was the real Avril.

"I'm even more sus now," one fan said.

Another wrote, "But are you?"

And in a joke that encompassed both captions from the video, a fan said, "This just made it so complicated."

The video has over 12 million views and counting, while another nostalgic TikTok posted after it already has over 10 million.

To the tune of "I'm Just A Kid" by Simple Plan, Lavigne stands in a city crosswalk and crosses her arms, flashing to her 2002 debut album cover Let Go.

It's fun to see celebrities get in on fandom jokes, and Avril is definitely in on the Melissa rumors!