Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids

Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."

What's more, Lavigne recalled dropping out of school to come to Hollywood and make a name for herself.

Remembering the first time that she ever saw the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she said: "I remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."

To make it a full circle moment, she even wore the same sweatshirt she had on when she first visited the site all them years ago.

To commemorate the occasion, Lavigne's pal Machine Gun Kelly was on hand to deliver a speech.

In that speech, he said:

"Avril Lavigne, you are an amalgamation, the amalgamation of our generation's childhood, adulthood, angst, love, breakups, all of the above and everything in between. You have been with me way longer than you know. You were with me on all of the times I got my heart broken. Your music was in my headphones. You were an inspiration for a generation of kids like myself, who wore baggy jeans and skated and didn't fit into what MTV's version of what the girls wanted."

Watch the full ceremony below:

Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame comes as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album, Let Go.

The project was a massive success for her, sawing the hits "Complicated," "I'm With You," and "Sk8er Boi." It has gone on to sell a massive 16 million copies worldwide and it has been certified 7x Platinum in the United States for the sales equivalent of 7,000,000 units.