Baby Sonic the Hedgehog Is Coming for Baby Yoda’s Adorable Crown

The internet is fawning over an adorable new baby version of a beloved classic animated character: Sonic the Hedgehog.

Baby Sonic is social media's favorite new obsession after a Japanese poster and teaser video for the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie revealed a kawaii toddler version of the Sega icon.

Fans quickly compared the new baby version of the video game character to the recent revealing of Baby Yoda (a.k.a. "The Child") from the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff show, The Mandalorian.

One of the most common questions fans faced was if you would rather take a flower from baby Sonic or tea from Baby Yoda. Fans also posted tweets polling others to see which character people like better, even though the public has yet to meet the infant version of Sonic on the big screen.

If Baby Sonic follows the Baby Yoda phenomenon, fans can expect merchandise, GIFs and plenty of precious, "awww..."-inducing memes.

See photos of Baby Sonic and social media reactions, below.