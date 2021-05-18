Over a decade after making their debut on TV, The Backyardigans have gone viral… thanks to TikTok.

Music from the animated children's television series about a group of anthropomorphic animal pals — the show aired on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. from 2004 to 2013 — has resurfaced thanks to Gen-Z’s nostalgia and fervent use of the video-sharing app.

The Backyardigans’ track “Castaways” has climbed to the top of U.S. viral charts, reaching No. 1 on the global Spotify Viral 50 chart sixteen years after its release.

While the original song is a bossa nova-inspired bop about getting stuck on a desert island, one TikToker has transformed the tune into a Vampire Weekend-esque indie-pop dream.

"If The Backyardigans were an indie pop band," TikTok user Andy Yu proposed on the app in a video soundtracked by his very own summery remix. Listen below:

Honestly? We could hear this on the radio.

But love for the song has even spilled over from TikTok onto other social media sites.

“The internet has rediscovered the song castaways by the Backyardigans and it's honestly THE perfect song for the summer??” one Twitter user stated.

“i don’t actually have a coherent thought in this brain of mine, it’s just the castaways song from the backyardigans playing on repeat,” another fan added.

Listen to the original song, below.

“Castaways” was released on the Nick Jr. show during an episode of the same name, which premiered on September 19, 2005.

See more fans' excitement about the throwback childhood cartoon track, below: