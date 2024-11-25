Watch Hilarious Bidding of That $5 Million Duct-Taped Banana Wall Art

This is definitely the most expensive fruit in the world at this point. It's being dubbed "peel-and-eat-art" because it's an actual banana duct-taped to a wall, and it just sold for a whopping $5.2 million. With the $1 million Sotheby's Auction house fees on top of that, because there are always fees, the total cost for the winning bidder is $6.2 million.

According to NBC, prominent cryptocurrency investor and founder of TRON Justin Sun says he plans to do what anyone does with fruit: eat it.

Additionally, in the coming days, I will personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience, honoring its place in both art history and popular culture,

It's called "Comedian," and the auctioneer and various bidders gathered for this latest Sotheby's New York art auction were amused by how much this piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was going for.

It even received a standing ovation at the end.

According to NPR, "Comedian" debuted in 2019 at Art Basel Miami Beach. The big question was whether Maurizio Cattelan's banana duct-taped wall art was some kind of joke or some deep commentary on the art world and what constitutes art.

He has persistently disrupted the art world's status quo in meaningful, irreverent, and often controversial ways

⁠Bidding at Sotheby's New York started at $800,000 and hit $2 million within minutes. It continued to jump up to $3 million, then $4 million, finally ending at $5.2 million.

This was the fourth edition of "Comedian." The first three sold for between $120,000 and $150,000 years ago.

