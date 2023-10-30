Meaning Behind That Star You See on the Side of a Barn

We've all driven through rural areas and taken in the silent beauty of the vast landscape, homes, and farms spread out over acres. And of course it's always fun to see the iconic red barns.

Or maybe you live in a rural area and these views are an everyday part of your life. It's certainly quintessential Americana. So you know those enormous stars in various colors on the sides of barns? I always thought of them just as lovely decorations until I realized that so many barns have them all over the country. Some are painted on barns while others are made of wood or metal and realized there must be more to it then just decor or a trend that never died.

According to Taste of Home, those stars on the sides of barns originated from German-American and Dutch-American settlers to ward off evil and bring good luck to farmers. Taste of Home says they're known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars since they originated there. And, get this, the color matters, too.

A brown star symbolizes friendship and strength, while white stars stand for purity and energy according to Taste of Home. Meanwhile, if you see a purple star, that's considered holy, while a green star symbolizes hope for growth and fertility. A blue or black star is all about protecting your farm, and if you see a yellow star, Taste of Home says that means love for your fellow man and the sun. I love knowing this, and hope that if you didn't know, you do, too.

