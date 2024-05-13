Some Jerk Sucker-Punched Steve Buscemi in NYC and the Internet Is Furious

Get our free mobile app

Beloved actor Steve Buscemi was randomly attacked in New York City when a stranger walked up and sucker-punched him.

The actor was in Kips Bay in Manhattan on Wednesday (May 8), where he was leaning against a wall texting, when a man approached and assaulted him at around 12 p.m., per NBC News.

The outlet reported that paramedics transported the Fargo actor to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding.

"He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY," the actor's publicist said in a statement to NBC.

Following the attack, the internet reacted in fury on behalf of the actor.

"I don't know who punched Steve Buscemi but we hunting em down. No respect for a king. New York, get your s--t together," one person tweeted.

"Whoever physically harmed Steve Buscemi should be publicly flogged. The f--king audacity. That man is a g--damn national treasure. He is NOT TO BE HARMED," another fan tweeted.

Someone else tweeted a Mission: Impossible GIF to express their feelings.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment with a GIF of Arnold Schwarzenegger drawing battle marks on his skin.

"I want the head of whoever hit Steve Buscemi on a spike by sundown," one person said.

One person used a GIF from The Simpsons of a mob with torches and wrote in a tweet, "New Yorkers looking for the guy who punched Steve Buscemi."

"It's making me so f--king happy seeing everyone backing up Steve Buscemi in New York," another person said in a tweet.

The actor isn't the first person to be randomly attacked in a string of disturbing events. Many women, including reality star Bethenny Frankel, have reported being punched in the face while walking around the city, and even other actors have been targeted similarly to Buscemi.

Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also randomly attacked in NYC on March 31 when he was struck in the head with a rock, per NBC.

Similarly, actor Rick Moranis was assaulted in Manhattan back in 2020.

A random man violently sucker-punched the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids actor near Central Park West and injured his head, back and hip.