Bethenny Frankel One of Dozens of Women Punched in Face Amid Frightening Ongoing NYC Attacks

Bethenny Frankel revealed on TikTok that she is one of dozens of women who have been randomly punched in the face amid ongoing attacks against women in New York City.

Frankel commented on the video of a fashion student who shared a warning for other women about the attacks.

"This is insane bc this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say. I was on the UWS [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery," Frankel shared.

The comment has since been deleted, according to Page Six.

The disturbing trend has gone viral on TikTok after dozens of women have shared their stories and similar experiences in an effort to warn others.

The attacks have all reportedly occurred in broad daylight.

One influencer with over one million followers shared in a video, "You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh my God, it’s so bad. I can’t even talk."

The outlet reported that the incidents could be related to something called "the knockout game" in which people dare their friends to sucker-punch a stranger.

According to NBC News, New York City police are investigating the disturbing trend but haven't confirmed whether or not the different attacks being described on social media are related.

"What’s really unbearable is that general never-ending feeling now of feeling unsafe and feeling constantly alert, constantly looking over my shoulder. This anxiety is manifesting physically, too. I slept last night for two hours; the night before, I slept for four hours. I’m having trouble breathing, and my chest is getting really tight," one woman, who also shared her story on Twitter/X, told the outlet.

The attacks all appear to be happening in Manhattan.