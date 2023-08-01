Summer's here and celebs have taken to the Hamptons, including Real Housewives of New York star and boss babe Bethenny Frankel.

Frankel needed to stock up on supplies for her vacay, and on July 13, she shared her "Rich Bitch ROUND SWAMP HAUL'" from the "MOST EXPENSIVE FARMSTAND ON THE PLANET" in a video posted to TikTok.

Frankel's $320 Round Swamp Farm restock included blueberries, peaches, watermelon, basil pesto hummus, tomato sauce, cookies, ice cream, cheese sticks, and several deli items, including chicken salad.

"Chicken salad-- $2,000," Frankel joked in the video. While the retailer doesn't list the price of the salad online, it's safe to assume the price tag is closer to $25 as Round Swamp is basically the Erewhon of the Hamptons

Frankel added that the Round Swamp Chicken salad was "very good" and indicated that this chicken salad is superior to that of another New York retailer, noting that "Citarella Chicken Salad is doodoo."

This chicken salad had everyone on TikTok drooling, and it wasn't long before user @scheckeats came to our rescue.

After a bit of reverse engineering, he was able to successfully clone the infamous Round Swamp chicken salad.

Looks like one of the "secret" ingredients is grated celery which provides flavor without added texture.

TikTok via @scheckeats

Here's hoping he dupes that gazpacho recipe ASAP.

