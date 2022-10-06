Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Kylie Jenner for $175 ‘Scam’ Makeup Package

Bethenny Frankel has been known to keep it real and now she is doing so when it comes to reviewing Kylie Jenner's makeup brand.

Taking to Instagram, the former Real Housewives of New York cast member blasted Kylie Cosmetics' Birthday PR Box.

"Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it," she said in her review.

The box includes the three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set in a large box and is sold for $175.

However, what Frankel really took issue with was the price of the box and the fact that he same two sets can be purchased as a bundle for just $58.

"I was confused, I thought something had to be different. There is something different: This has a box that you’re gonna throw in the garbage unless you have a hamster that you’re gonna put in here," she shared.

"This is going right back and being returned because it’s a scam. How stupid do we have to be? … I mean I’m a sucker, I like it, I like the packaging… but where you lose me is where you scammed me," she continued.

Frankel is not the only person to have this issue with the package. Others have shared similar thoughts on the product's page.

"Paid a lot of money for a cardboard box. Better off buying each bundle separately. This is a ripoff. I’m a huge fan of Kylie cosmetics but products are going downhill," one user wrote.

"I paid $125 extra for a "PR Box" that was just a pink cardboard box you throw out. Waste of money and nothing special. What did I pay extra for? It's the same $50 lip products When I complained, the customer rep said sorry, that's what it is. No refunds. No apologies. NEVER buying again," another said.

Frankel also shared in her video that the products are unable to be returned as Kylie Cosmetics does not take returns.

It is worth noting that on the company's FAQ page, they do say that they do no take returns and that "all sales are final." Additionally, the company can "refuse all returns, reshipments and refunds."

This is not the first time that Kylie Cosmetics has found itself embroiled in controversy.

Earlier this year, Jenner was called out for "recycled" makeup that appeared in her Valentine's Day collection.