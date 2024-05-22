Bethenny Frankel Was Turned Away at a Chanel Store: ‘Treated Like an Interloper’

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel was turned away from a Chicago Chanel store and "treated like an interloper," according to her TikTok video posted on Tuesday (May 21).

"So I'm in Chicago and the man at the Chanel store opens the door like this much – like Ratatouille couldn't fit in there," Frankel said in her video.

"He's like, 'Hello? Do you have an appointment?'" Frankel went on, comparing the man to Lurch from The Addams Family.

She said she had her credit card, a bag of popcorn and a "basic b---h" purse that seemingly prevented her from entering the store at "3:54 on a Tuesday."

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Among Women Punched in Face in NYC Attacks

"To be treated like you're an interloper... I'm just walking down the street just opening up a door to just walk into a store. I thought that's what happened, like I didn't realize we're not allowed to walk into stores anymore," she continued.

"You gotta get a pap smear appointment and also to go walk in Chanel. No big deal," she quipped.

In the video's caption, she wrote, "Bye Felicia."

"Tj Maxx would never," one person commented and Frankel replied, "Deceased."

"Chanel did this to me years ago so I left and went and rage spent 25k at Dior!!" another viewer shared.

"Welcome to the world the rest of us live in Bethany- it’s a cold Chanel-less place," someone else remarked.

"Who on earth has to make an appointment to shop???" one person wondered.

Others noted that the reason Chanel may be requiring appointments in Chicago could be due to crime.

"Crying!! I live in Chicago. And it’s a crime thing," one person said in the comments section.

Another viewer advised Frankel to try Chanel back in New York.

"Chicago is on the alert because it’s high crime. Go to NYC where they will welcome you at Chanel," they wrote.