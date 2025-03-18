Iconic Bath and Body Retailer Unveils Bold New Strategy to Woo Customers Back

Consumer shopping habits have shifted over the years, and thanks to sites like Amazon, the convenience of online shopping has significantly increased.

However, one iconic brick-and-mortar retailer is determined to get shoppers back through their doors by focusing on Gen Z.

Bath & Body Works has unveiled a bold new strategy to reverse the downward trend of in-store shopping.

The company popular for its fragrances, soaps, hand sanitizers, candles, lotions and other body products is launching a new in-store shopping experience called Gingham+.

READ MORE: 4 Department Stores Closing Across the U.S. Where You Can Score Great Deals Right Now

Many folks may expect to see Bath & Body Works at their local mall, but the company has been busy investing in new stand-alone locations.

In 2024, the retailer opened 106 stores in North America, mainly in non-mall locations.

New Bath & Body Works locations will feature a "softer color palette" and "toned down in-store experience."

Hoping shoppers will want to smell and try their products before buying, the company has created a new "scent bar" where customers can test candles, fragrances and body products more easily.

"We’ve heard from this demographic (Gen Z) that many of their purchase decisions are rooted in their ability to try a product first, and while we’ve previously offered this, our new design is more intentional with specific destinations in store to test and learn," Bath & Body Works Group Vice President of Store Design Eduardo Tonietto said in a statement.

Iconic Self-Care Retailer Unveils Bold New Strategy to Woo Customers Back Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

The company is also using new technology to inspire customers to better visualize new products via screens that showcase items as they shop.

"The customer is at the heart of all our decision-making as a brand and drives everything we do as a business," Tonietto said.

READ MORE: Defying the Odds: These 4 Niche Retail Chains Are Expanding in 2025

"We’re constantly leveraging data and insights to create and refine a one-of-a-kind retail experience that truly sets us apart," he added.

As of publishing, Bath & Body Works has opened "more than 15 stores with the new design in South Korea, Los Angeles, Texas and several other locations around the world."

Gen Z is commonly referred to as individuals born between 1997 and 2012.