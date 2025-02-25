4 Department Stores Closing Across the U.S. Where You Can Score Great Deals Right Now

The retail business is known for having its ups and downs, but not every company can weather the storm of financial instability.

In 2024, several national retail chains faced the harsh reality that consumer behavior has changed drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rise of convenient online shopping thanks to sites like Amazon.

Thousands of brick-and-mortar retail locations—including Walgreens, Red Lobster, Party City and Kirkland's—were forced to close in 2024.

According to Coresight Research, 7,3225 stores closed last year alone, with many economists predicting the trend will continue in 2025.

"Inflation and a growing preference among consumers to shop online to find the cheapest deals took a toll on brick-and-mortar retailers in 2024,” Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig said in a statement, according to USA Today.

“Last year we saw the highest number of closures since the pandemic. Retailers that were unable to adapt supply chains and implement technology to cut costs were significantly impacted, and we continue to see a trend of consumers opting for the path of least resistance. Not only do they want the best prices, but they also have no patience for stores that are constantly disorganized, out of stock, and that deliver poor customer service. We have seen Shein and Temu capture market share as consumers choose to shop online to save time, money, and avoid frustration," she continued.

Although no one wants to see their favorite store locations close down, one silver lining is that savvy shoppers could score a good deal as stores seek to liquidate their stock.

Below, here are four stores with locations set to close in 2025 that you can score great discounts and deals at right now.

Macy's



In an ongoing effort to keep the iconic, 166-year-old department store chain afloat, the retailer plans to shutter roughly 150 Macy's and Macy's Backstage stores through 2026.

Speaking to a sales associate, PopCrush confirms closing Macy's stores will offer discounts of up to 20 percent off an item's original price tag.

This discount excludes fragrances, cosmetics and select vendors.

4 Department Stores Closing Across the U.S. Where You Can Score Great Deals Right Now Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

JCPenney

The mall retailer is set to permanently close eight locations in eight different states this year. Click here for a full list of JCPenney locations that are closing in 2025

Speaking to a JCPenney sales associate at a soon-to-be shuttered location, PopCrush confirms most stores scheduled to close will feature liquidation discounts up to 50 percent store-wide. Discounts may vary by location.

4 Department Stores Closing Across the U.S. Where You Can Score Great Deals Right Now Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Kohl's

By April 2025, Kohl's will close 27 of its most underperforming locations in the U.S. to streamline costs amid a challenging time for brick-and-mortar retail.

Some of the soon-to-be shuttered stores include locations in Alabama, California, Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oregon, Georgia, Colorado, Idaho, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Speaking to a Kohl's employee at a store location scheduled to close in the next few weeks, PopCrush confirms the retailer is running a 30 percent off store-wide sale until its doors shut for good.

Kohl's locations that are closing down are also still redeeming valid Kohl's cash (until the redemption date) through closing.

4 Department Stores Closing Across the U.S. Where You Can Score Great Deals Right Now Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Big Lots

The bargain retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024, and will be closing all of their locations in 2025.

According to the company's social media, all Big Lots locations are offering up to 30 percent off all in-store merchandise. Discounts may vary by location.

4 Department Stores Closing Across the U.S. Where You Can Score Great Deals Right Now Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...