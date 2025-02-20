Popular Home Decor Chain Closing Failing Stores, Looking to Bed Bath & Beyond for Hope

Another major retail chain will soon be shuttering stores across the U.S.

Home decor chain Kirkland's announced Tuesday (Feb. 18) that it will be closing down a number of its underperforming stores, as well as converting some locations to more profitable brands in an effort to increase sales.

"By expanding our portfolio of brands to include Kirkland's Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Overstock, we are setting new benchmarks and raising the bar of expectations. Following a comprehensive review of our entire store footprint, we have identified an initial list of approximately 6% of our stores that do not meet our profitability standards in their current format, and we are aggressively taking actions to address these stores," Kirkland's CEO Amy Sullivan said in a statement.

The retailer is considering launching mini Bed Bath & Beyond stores inside select Kirkland's locations.

Kirkland's struck a $25 million investment deal with the brand's owner, Beyond Inc., in 2024.

"As we enter our next chapter with new assets through our partnership with Beyond, Inc., we are positioned to leverage our collective family of brands as we drive towards our path to profitability," Sullivan continued.

Kirkland's also hopes to expand their e-commerce presence via Overstock, Zulily and other digital marketplaces.

"Inspired by the possibilities for these iconic brands, we are setting higher standards and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation to maximize our liquidity that we believe will not only advance our path to profitability but position Kirkland's for long-term success while delivering value for all shareholders," Sullivan added.

Carl and Robert Kirkland founded Kirkland's in Tennessee in 1966. The brand began as a small franchised gift shop.

As of February 2025, Kirkland's operated 328 stores in 35 states.