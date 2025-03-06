In 2024, several national retail chains faced the harsh reality that consumer behavior has changed drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This change was exacerbated by the rise of convenient online shopping, thanks to sites such as Amazon.

In 2024, thousands of brick-and-mortar retail locations—including iconic brands such as Walgreens, Red Lobster, Party City and Kirkland's—were forced to close.

According to Coresight Research, 7,3225 stores closed last year alone, with many economists predicting the trend will continue in 2025.

Thankfully, the retail forecast still has many bright spots.

Some brands that set out to satisfy their customers' unique needs are flourishing, and according to Newsweek, a number of retailers are actually growing this year.

Below, here are four specialty retail brands expanding in 2025.

Barnes & Noble

The retailer is a hit with kids, teens and adults who like to grab an iced latte while filling their minds with tales of suspense, romance and mythical creatures.

Last year, Barnes and Noble opened an impressive 57 new stores in the U.S.

This year, they will increase that number to 60. For a complete list of new Barnes & Noble locations, click here.

Dollar Tree

The budget retailer—along with sister company Dollar General—plans to open 1,300 new stores by the end of 2025.

This expansion plan marks the biggest retail growth this year so far.

Birkenstock

The iconic slip-on shoe brand turned things around in the first quarter of 2025, beating projected earnings.

Birkenstock currently has 67 stores in the U.S. and plans to expand its footprint (pun intended) by 50 percent this year.

Academy Sports + Outdoor

The regional sporting goods and outdoor retailer opened 16 new locations in 2024, bringing its total to 298 stores in 19 states.

In 2025, the niche brand plans to open 20 to 25 stores while keeping an eye on consumer habits in the hopes of increasing that number.