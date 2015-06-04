If you've paid any attention to the radio over the past few weeks, you've probably heard David Guetta's infectious new electro-pop dance hit "Hey Mama," featuring Nicki Minaj. And if you think Nicki's voice sounds significantly different on the chorus, that's because she doesn't sing it -- the previously uncredited Bebe Rexha does. In an attempt to really drive that point home, Rexha just released a video of herself singing the first verse and chorus, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar. It does the trick -- you'll definitely know who she is after you watch it.

While she's since been officially credited as a featured artist on all mentions of "Hey Mama," it took a few weeks post-release to get there. In a recent interview with Billboard, Rexha explained the politics behind the initial decision. She said, "We talked about it -- I actually emailed Guetta about it. I really wanted to be featured on it, because, you know, I've been signed and dropped, and now signed a second time, so it's been hard. What ended up happening was that it looked like a lot of names on the title, so they wanted to keep as many low features as possible. That's what I was told, and it makes sense to me. I guess more than two [featured] names don't look good on the radio."

While such a decision would've rendered us unbelievably bitter, Rexha's outlook on the situation remained positive. She said, "It's tough hearing your voice on the radio, on a chorus, and knowing that people think it's another artist. It's cool, and I see how fast it's growing, but I think it will get people talking anyway. I'm just blessed to be a part of it, and that hopefully my voice will start becoming instilled in people's brains. When my own stuff gets going, I'll sound familiar to them."

Good on Guetta for rectifying this pop injustice. Check out Bebe Rexha's solo acoustic version of "Hey Mama" above.