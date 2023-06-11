What Are Beige Flags? The TikTok Trend, Explained

Everyone knows that green flags are positive attributes in a prospective partner and that red flags are those behaviors to be avoided, so what exactly are beige flags?

While TikTok is known for showcasing countless red flags from potential partners, beige flags are sweeping the social media platform with over half a billion views. #BeigeFlag has its own template in a 6-second video, users can add a "beige flag" from their partner or about themselves alongside a trendy jazz tune in the background.

Urban Dictionary's definition of a beige flag is "something that's neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. Something odd." While green and red flags can be indicators of future behaviors, beige flags can be a neutral habit.

Despite the trend gaining a lot of traffic recently, the trend was first seen in 2022. The definition of beige flag has become somewhat jumbled as some users believe that a "beige flag" in their partner is really leaning towards green or red flags.

While green flags are celebrated and red flags typically require a breakup or some sort of negative action, beige flags don't require any type of action. People love showcasing the quirky oddities about themselves or their partners. At the end of the day, beige flags are just unique observations that can be celebrated or gawked at.

While a beige flag is about your partner, it's not relevant to your relationship.

Discover some of the most unusual and unique beige flags, below.