Twenty years after warning guys everywhere to "never trust a big butt and a smile," early '90s R&B trio Bell Biv DeVoe got together for a performance of their signature hit, 'Poison,' last night on 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.'

Decked out in matching jeans, white T-shirts and green vests, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe played 'Poison' with the help of Fallon's house band, the Roots. The singers were in fine voice and even busted out some of the song's original dance moves, while ?uestlove's live drums gave the old school hip-hop song a powerful edge.

Bell Biv DeVoe offered up a second song for Fallon's studio audience and online viewers only. They performed their other top ten hit, 'Do Me,' while working in a sample of Black Sheep's 'The Choice is Yours.'

Though Bell Biv DeVoe still tour together and release occasional tracks on iTunes, they haven't recorded an album since 2001's 'BBD.' The trio told Billboard that they expect to announce a proper release -- perhaps an EP -- before the end of the summer.

Watch Bell Biv DeVoe Perform 'Poison' on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'