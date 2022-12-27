Bella Thorne Says Director Thought She Was ‘Flirting’ With Him When She Was 10

During Bella Thorne's appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast Dec 27, the two stars discussed child stardom and growing up in Hollywood.

In one clip, Thorne revealed that a director once rejected her audition because he thought she was "flirting" with him at 10 years old.

"'So she's not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable,'" Thorne said she and her mom were told at the time.

"Oh my god, you were ten?" Ratajkowski replied in disbelief.

Thorne continued, "What the f--- are you talking about, man? I don't give a f--- what the f--- I said, I don't care if I said 'eat my p---- right now,' she is ten years old! Why ever would you think that?"

She added that she has no idea how a director could realistically think that when "You're in a director's session, you can't really say or do much. You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out."

Ratajkowski agreed, calling the incident "insane."

They also pointed out how the accusation went through multiple people with no issue, including the casting director, Thorne's agent, and her mom.

"If you need a more f---ed up story about Hollywood and like, pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don't know that there is one," Ratajkowski said.

"Omg i feel so bad for her, Hollywood is really disgusting!" one person tweeted in support of Thorne.

"Hollyweird needs to answer for their crimes against child stars … F---ing STAT," someone else added.

Another person said, "Men will find a way to frame themselves as the victim even while sexually harassing and being inappropriate about TEN YEAR OLD CHILDREN."

"Projecting his feelings is what I would say so sorry she had to go through that ," a viewer commented on TikTok.